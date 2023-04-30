CoP pushes back against tea party critics

Erla Harewood-Christopher -

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Erla Christopher rejected criticisms of the appropriateness of an Easter tea and fashion show due to be held on Sunday afternoon at the commissioner's residence, St James, in a statement earlier Sunday.

"The Commissioner of Police has taken note of statements appearing in the local media indicating that the Commissioner will be hosting a tea party, and suggesting it inappropriate and insensitive for such an event to be occurring at this time. The Commissioner of Police denies hosting a tea party as is being published.

"The Tea Party being referred to is an event of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Women Police, to raise funds to support their attendance at the International Association of Women Training Conference in New Zealand."

She said this fund-raising event has been held regularly over the years.

"Traditionally, the TT Association of Women Police will request, and be granted, the use of the official residence of the commissioner for the hosting of the event."

Permission is usually granted irrespective of the occupier or whether the residence is occupied at the time, she added.

"Further, the Commissioner assures that the hosting of a fund-raiser by the TT Association of Women Police in no way adversely affects the ability and the resolve of the TT Police Service to address our serious crime challenge."