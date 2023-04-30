Central Sports, QPCC to meet in TTCB 50-over play-off

Alescon Comets' Sanjiv Gooljar plays a shot against Queen's Park I during the TTCB 50over league at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - AYANNA KINSALE

CENTRAL Sports and Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I will meet in the play-offs of the TT Cricket Board Premier League 50-over tournament for a chance to play in the final against Clarke Road.

Clarke Road finished first in the preliminary phase and advanced straight to the final, despite losing by two wickets to Central Sports on Saturday.

Queen’s Park I finished second and Central Sports ended third and will face each other at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Sunday at 9.30 am. The winner will battle Clarke Road on May 6.

The top three teams were only separated by net run rate.

Clarke Road could only muster 126 all out in 36.2 overs batting first at Invaders Ground in Felicity on Saturday in the final round of the preliminary phase. Kerwyn Sirju was the best batsman for Clarke Road scoring 42. Bowling for Central Sports, experienced fast bowler Rayad Emrit took 3/16 and spinner Mark Deyal bagged 3/27.

Central Sports just managed to get over the line closing on 128/8 in 26 overs with Kamil Pooran lashing 36. Spinner Yannick Ottley tried to limit the Central batsmen with 3/37.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, QPCC I eased past Alescon Comets by nine wickets. Comets were bundled out for 76 in 32 overs with TT Red Force spinner Bryan Charles the chief destroyer taking 4/19.

Queen’s Park raced to 77/1 in ten overs with Amir Jangoo (42) and Jeremy Solozano (30 not out) leading the way.

Summarised Scores:

CLARKE ROAD 126 (36.2 overs) (Kerwyn Sirju 42, Yannick Ottley 19; Rayad Emrit 3/16, Mark Deyal 3/27, Derone Davis 2/38) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 128/8 (26 overs) (Kamil Pooran 36, Jesse Bootan 33; Y Ottley 3/37, Clevon Kalawan 2/35) Central Sports won by two wickets.

ALESCON COMETS 76 (32 overs) (Reeval Ramnarine 19; Bryan Charles 4/19, Yannic Cariah 3/17, Shannon Gabriel 2/20) vs QUEEN’S PARK I – 77/1 (10 overs) (Amir Jangoo 42, Jeremy Solozano 30 not out). Queen’s Park won by nine wickets.

POWERGEN 299/6 (45 overs) (Cephas Cooper 100, Ewart Nicholson 69, Daniel Williams 58; Chadeon Raymond 2/60) vs QUEEN’S PARK II – 144/9 (28.3 overs) (Leonardo Julien 70, Shazad Mohammed 21 retired hurt; Damion Joachim 5/29) PowerGen won by 155 runs.