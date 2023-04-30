Kwesi Browne 2nd in keirin, Akil Campbell shines at Carnival of Speed

Cyclists warm up at the Team Drive Phase Sport (DPS) Carnival of Speed at the National Cycling Centre, Couva. - Lincoln Holder

Trinidad and Tobago's Kwesi Browne placed second on Saturday in the Elite men's keirin event at the Team Drive Phase Sport's Carnival of Speed at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

Browne, 29, made his move with about two laps to go and took the lead in the final. But the Olympian allowed the pack to catch him and found himself on the inside lane as the bell sounded for the final lap.

New Zealand's Callum Saunders, who lost the sprint final on Thursday to TT's Nicholas Paul, raced to the front and maintained the advantage despite a late surge by Browne. Colombia's Fabian Zapata placed third.

Earlier, TT's Akil Campbell won event #3 of the omnium – the elimination race, showing too much speed as he left Bajan Jamol Eastmond and Daniel Brewer to battle for second. In a battle with Eastmond for first, Campbell's pace prevailed as Eastmond had nothing in the tank to catch him.

Campbell was again in winner's row as he showed great strategy and speed to secure victory in the points race to close the day on a high. Action resumes on Sunday at 3pm.