Bishop’s, Northeastern, Fatima win basketball titles

Fatima College Under-15 basketballers celebrate winning the Under-15 boys title - courtesy Yeshowah Campbell-Smith Facebook page

BISHOP’S High School made their trip from Tobago count, winning the boys Under-20 division when the TT Schools Basketball Association’s National Basketball Championships concluded at the Southern Regional Indoor Arena, Pleasantville on Sunday.

In the final, Bishop’s just got past Hillview College 43-40 to win the category. Chris Roberts of Bishop’s took home the MVP award for his play during the tournament. Fatima College finished third.

In the open girls category, Northeastern College won gold with Holy Name Convent finishing second. In the final, Northeastern defeated Holy Name 38-25 led by MVP Julissa Briggs.

Fatima could not be stopped in the boys Under-17 category winning the top prize ahead of Bishop’s. Holy Cross College ended third. In the Under-15 boys category, Fatima also came away with the trophy. Results of the girls Under-15 was not available up to press time on Saturday.