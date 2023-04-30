Bandits steal rum, cash, cellphones from Cumuto bar

File photo

THREE masked robbers used a car stolen two weeks ago to help carry out a robbery with violence against the proprietors of a bar at Little Cora Junction, Cumuto, on Saturday night. The thieves stole $2,000 in cash, plus items worth over $5,000.

Police said that at 7.25 pm as the bar owners were closing the bar, the three bandits – two with guns – entered the bar and announced a hold-up.

They hit their two victims in their heads then stole $2,000 from the cash register and NLCB Lotto machine.

They also took a bottle of Hard Wine, a bottle of Absolut Vodka, a bottle of White Oak rum, and some cigarettes, all items together valued at $600.

Further, they stole a cell phone worth $4,000 and one worth $1,000. The total value of cash and items stolen was $7,600.

The suspects then left in a silver Nissan B14, escaping eastwards along Little Cora Road.

The car was later found abandoned along that road and was taken to Cumuto police station to be lodged and processed.

It was found to be bearing bogus number plates and to have been stolen from its owner in San Fernando on April 14, some 15 days before the bar robbery.

Enquires are continuing.

Police say the first suspect was five feet four inches tall and wore a blue jersey, blue jeans, a black cap and a bandanna over his face. The second suspect was five feet five inches and was clad in a black jersey, blue jeans, black cap and bandanna covering his face. The third suspect was five foot six inches, and wore dark coloured clothing with a black cap and a bandanna over his face.