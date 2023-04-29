Possible $800,000 legal bill in missing file probe

Retired judge Stanley John -

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis on Friday provided information on the approximate fees which could be paid to retired judges Stanley John and Rolston Nelson SC regarding a file in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder case going missing but was then found.

Robinson-Regis said the approximate, provision fees which could be paid to Nelson and John were $500,000 and $300,000 respectively.

She did so when she answered a question on behalf of Attorney General Reginald Armour SC in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Robinson-Regis said Nelson was retained by Armour, to advise him "with respect to all legal issues arising from and relevant to the missing file in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case."

This, she continued, included "to advise whether the default judgment against the State, that was entered on January 8, 2021, can be set aside and/or appealed, and to appear in court in respect thereof."

Robinson-Regis said Nelson will advise Armour "on the merits of any possible appeal of the decision of the assessment of damages, dated January 30, 2023 and to appear in court, in respect thereof.

Nelson will also formulate the terms of reference for an investigating team.

Robinson-Regis said those terms include providing the Ministry of the AG and Legal Affairs "with recommendations for the efficient operation of the departments of the Solicitor-General and Chief State Solicitor."

John was appointed by Armour as lead investigator in the matter of the missing file.

She reminded MPs, all of this was already public information.

"Both esteemed gentlemen were retained by the Office of the AG and Ministry of Legal Affairs to provide the aforementioned services and not otherwise."

Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh observed that an interim report on this matter was filed by John.

He asked whether the "loopholes that led to the disappearance of the file have been identified."

Robinson-Regis recalled a similar question was posed previously to Armour.

She said on that occasion, Armour indicated that he could not give any further information.

The file allegedly went missing on June 23, 2020, a day after it was served on the Solicitor General’s department.

The disappearance of the file, which led the High Court to award the nine former murder accused over $20 million in compensation on January 30.

On February 1, Armour revealed at a news conference the file had gone missing. His revelation came two days after Master Martha Alexander awarded the men $2 million each.

Armour admitted the first time his office heard of the malicious prosecution claim was when a decision was given and no one had appeared for the state in the malicious prosecution lawsuit.

On February 6, the "missing" file was found.

Earlier in the sitting, in her capacity as Housing and Urban Development Minister, Robinson-Regis said a leak in the roof of the Red House's north chamber was not caused by heavy rainfall or the rainy season.

In response to inaudible comments from opposition MPs, Robinson-Regis said, "Udecott (Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) told me this. That's how I know."

The leak was caused by a problem related to the air condition duct system in the north chamber.

Robinson-Regis said the north chamber should be ready for use next month.