Patrice Roberts hosts second I am Woman concert in Toronto

Patrice Roberts held her second I Am Woman concert in Toronto on April 22. -

Soca star Patrice Roberts held her second I Am Woman concert in Toronto on April 21 and was pleased with the attendance at the concert.

Her first concert was held last year on April 22.

A media release quoted Roberts, saying, “Another successful #IAmWoman show, and I want to thank everyone who continues to make this possible. I'm so proud that our Toronto community showed up and enjoyed the show!"

The concert was held at Rebel Concert Venue, Polson Street, Toronto, Canada, and live band, Band North backed Roberts and her guest performers.

The concert was approximately two and a half hours and featured four other artistes: Skinny Fabulous, Olatunji, Imani Ray and Tempa.

“As the night continued, DJ Steph Honey kept the crowd going as the Savage Society dancers brought the heat,” the release said.

The release added that Roberts shared a romantic moment onstage with fiancé and fellow soca artiste Ricardo Drue as they performed their single, Toxic.

“Roberts also showed a fan appreciation video and honoured her dancers with a special segment during the show. The crowd swayed to her hit singles Mind My Business, Carry On, A Little Wine, Band of The Year and Like Yuhself,” it said.