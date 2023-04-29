Barry Padarath, Rodney Charles: Why support Iran sanctions?

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath. FILE PHOTO -

OPPOSITION MPs Barry Padarath and Rodney Charles asked why should TT continue to support economic sanctions imposed by the United Nations (UN). They posed this question at different times during debate on a motion to approve the Economic Sanctions (Implementation of UN Resolutions on the Islamic Republic of Iran) Order, 2023 in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Attorney General Reginald Armour SC opened debate on the motion which was later passed by the House.

Padarath described Armour's contribution as "an example of incompetence and laziness."

While accepting TT's duty to honour international obligations, Padarath wondered if the UN's economic sanctions were actually stopping the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by Iran and related opportunities for financing terrorism.

He referred to various online articles to support his argument that the sanctions were not having the desired effect.

"There must be an evaluation."

Padarath claimed the sanctions were actually hurting ordinary citizens in Iran by depriving them access to food and other basic amenitities.

He said Iran could also be using ties with other neighboring countries to barter for much-needed goods and find loopholes to conduct financial transactions outside of the regular financial system.

Padarath added that sanctions have been imposed on Iran since 1979.

He asked, "Why are we supporting this?"

Later in the sitting, Charles criticised Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi for dismissing the earlier contribution made by Padarath.

He claimed that Al-Rawi just "revelled in talk."

Charles asked why the House was being asked to support this motion, when the Prime Minister held talks with Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Qatar February.

Charles claimed no one knew what they spoke about.

Dr Rowley was in Qatar then for the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on February 21, 2022, said Rowley met with Raisi on the fringes of the GECF meeting.

The OPM said, "Discussions (between Rowley and Raisi) included a focus on the role of natural gas in the global energy landscape."

Referring to comments made by Armour, Charles asked if passing the motion would help TT be compliant with obligations to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Charles, a former TT permanent representative to the UN under the former UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government, did not know if FATF had any role in influencing UN decisions.

Several times during his contribution, Charles was cautioned by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George about being irrelevant and imputing improper motive.

After those cautions, Charles decided to end his contribution and not take the 15 minute extension he was entitled to under the House Standing Orders.

He told Annisette-George,"The Opposition has no say (in Parliament) and I leave."

As Charles left the podium, Opposition MPs thumped their desks.

Their desk-thumping was still in progress when Annisette-George ordered Charles to go back to the podium and withdraw his last remark.

Charles did as he was told.

Annisette-George then reminded St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen and other Opposition MPs that prolonged desk-thumping is considered a disruption of a sitting, under the standing orders.