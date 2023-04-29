Of floods and potholes

A man rides through flood waters on Picton Street, Sangre Grande on Tuesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Would we ever be prepared for the rainy season? Despite the change in weather patterns, the April/May showers is upon us. The saga continues of floods over this blessed land of Trinidad and Tobago.

About 80 per cent of our citizens complain but do not comply to regular maintaining the roads, highways, rivers, streams and our yards.

For instance, we speak proudly of our treasured Pitch Lake. Yet we do not have the comfort of driving through the by-ways, back roads and remote areas on smooth asphalt. We continue to face potholes which has seen many birthdays. And the quickest thing to do is dump unwanted items unto the running river or potholes.

Who to blame? Significantly, two major culprits are WASA digging holes to conduct water-pipe repairs; TTEC digging holes to conduct over overhead electrical lines repairs/connections. The driving public is frustrated and at times encounter three potholes, a car-length of each. And manoeuvring takes place on both lanes of roadways.

All potholes must be covered within a two-day period. I often wonder if there is regular communication between both public sector agencies. And without regular maintenance, there is always going to be flooding over our nation's beautiful landscapes.

We must show compassion to all road-users. Vehicle repair is costly and unnecessary accidents occur. When will we come together? Is togetherness limited to alcohol and Carnival? When rum done, nothing else matters? Or the potholes stay incomplete until big money pass?

Regular maintenance is a duty of every citizen. We depend too much on our government. Remember, we have the power to be proactive. And we must continue to rally every community group in assisting flood victims.

Lovely people, start in your own neighbourhood and let us be practical in displaying the meaning of our national anthem, plus the meaning of our national flag: red, white and black. Do not leave the job to one person. Success prevails when we come together.

GREGORY J NEPTUNE

TACARIGUA