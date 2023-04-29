ODPM launches disaster alert app

From left, Chinese Ambassador to TT Fang Qui chats with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at ODPM's Mausica office after donating emergency response equipment. Looking on are ODPM CEO Major Gen (ret'd) Rodney Smart, right, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Nataki Atiba-Dilchan - Photo by Jensen La Vende

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) on Friday launched its disaster notification application which will alert the public about both natural and man-made disasters as it gears up for the hurricane season.

The event took place on the same day, over 55 schools received an e-mail threat which disrupted schools across the country.

Speaking at ODPM’s Pineapple Drive, Mausica office, ODPM CEO retired Major Gen Rodney Smart said people will have to download the app for the Public Alert Notification System (PANS) in order to receive alerts.

People can sign up for PANS at https://odpm.gov.tt/PANS.

The difference between the app and other instant messaging, he said, was that with PANS the notification can be location specific and not nationwide.

The need for the new system was heightened last year after a nationwide power outage.

Smart said his organisation, although not responsible for alerting the public as to what was happening, was blamed for its inaction. He said the incident prompted the ODPM to take on the additional responsibility.

Smart assured that the system, which costs ODPM $400,000 annually, is backed by Everbridge app, which is used in New York and other major cities and has been used by local agencies without any hiccups. He said while the system has capacity and may not crash, there is room for error.

Smart said for the added responsibility of alerting the country on disasters, the ODPM requested an additional $5 million to its budget, which he hopes will be approved in the mid-year review.

The launch of PANS coincided with the handing over of emergency equipment from the Chinese Embassy to the ODPM.

The embassy donated 30 emergency tents, 10 standby generators and five rescue boats equipped with engines, fuel containers and 25 life jackets.

Smart said the donation will assist the ODPM in meeting its budgetary needs without having to rely on the central government for assistance

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, speaking at the event, said he had the colossal responsibility “for keeping the people of TT, residents and visitors safe and secure.”

He said as part of that mandate the ODPM assists with organising a unified response to disasters.

The month of May will be national disaster prevention and preparedness month and Hinds called on citizens to join with ODPM and others to get ready for the rainy season which begins in June.

He said the donation came at a perfect time as the country is preparing itself for the rainy season, which usually brings flooding and other disasters.