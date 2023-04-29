National Security Minister receives 2021 State Partnership of the Year Award

From left, US Ambassador Candace Bond, Adjutant General Delaware National Guard Major General Michael Berry, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, and Acting Chief of Defence Staff TT Defence Force Brig General Dexter Francis. - Photo courtesy US Embassy

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was on Friday presented a Partnership of the Year award of the 2021 Inaugural National Guards State Partnership Programme (SPP).

The SPP is a US Department of Defence security co-operation programme.

The award was presented to him by Major Gen Michael Berry, adjutant general of the Delaware National Guard (DENG). The handover of the 2021 award was delayed because of the covid19 pandemic.

The award criteria are based on key leader and subject matter expert engagements, whole of government and society interactions, and academic exchanges, including women, peace, and security principles, a release from the US Embassy said.

The DENG and the TT Defence Force were selected for the award out of 93 SPPs worldwide. As part of the United States Southern Command, the DENG has partnered with TT since 2004 through the SPP.

At a reception hosted by US Ambassador Candace Bond, she congratulated the winning collaboration and said, “As part of the United States government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with TT, the Delaware National Guard and TTDF will continue to conduct military-to-military engagements, including interagency co-operation on disaster response, training, and educational opportunities which will benefit both our great countries.”

Other members of the visiting DENG delegation were Assistant Adjutant General Carl Danberg, state partnership programme director Timothy Hoyle, public affairs officer Lenny Gratteri, and state command chief warrant officer Ronald Wilson.