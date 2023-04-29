Moses, Ali top Scotiabank Charity Golf, $100k raised for TT Cancer Society

Former national footballer Trent Noel misses a putt while competing at the Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament on Friday. - ROGER JACOB

CURTIS Moses and Jerome Ali, representing Valdez and Torry International, won the Scotiabank Charity Golf tournament, at St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval on Friday.

Over 30 teams participated in the event which raised $100,000 for the TT Cancer Society.

Moses and Ali ended with a score of 56 to emerge victorious, ahead of Robert Parris and Richard Lara (KS Chinpire Contracting Services Ltd), who scored 43.

Sponsor Linda Lalla and her team-mate Juliana Boodram ended third with a score of 42. Sponsor Jason Ifill and his partner Jodi Guiseppi were fourth, also with a score of 42.

Rounding off the top five was the Diary Distributors Ltd-sponsored pair of Michael Mouttet and Richard Trestrail on course, also with 42.

Isaiah Rowley and Adam Lum Hee of Touchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd won a prize for being nearest the pin and Peter Ghany and Graham Khan, playing for Esau Oilfield Supplies Company Ltd, were the best dressed team.

Ghany is the director of the Scotiabank TT Foundation.

He was elated that so many people showed their support for a worthy cause.

“For now, 21 years, this tournament has focused on raising funds in support of health and wellness, in particular cancer screening. To date we have helped over 21,000 women, particularly those from rural communities, with free breast cancer screening. That deserves a round of applause, I would say.”

Chairman of Scotiabank TT Ltd Derek Hudson said, “Today this event brought together our charitable focus as well as integrated the business of the bank with our clients enjoying a full 18 holes of golf.”

TT Newsday also had a team in the tournament with Hollis George and Jovon Seetal representing on the course.

George was grateful he got the opportunity to play in the tournament.

“It is so important (to support tournaments like these) because each of us have been affected or know someone who has been affected by this dreaded disease called breast cancer,” George said.

George thanked Newsday for getting involved in the tournament. “Newsday being an integral part of our community in respect to bringing news and up-to-date information, it is great that they are involved in this important aspect of our personal lives and it is a great thing that Newsday is doing to have us here today.”