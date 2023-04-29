Hosein slams Hinds during no-confidence motion

Opposition MP Saddam Hosein. -

BARATARIA/ San Juan MP Saddam Hosein said the response of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to bomb scares which caused the closure of at least 55 schools in Friday, more than justifies the need for him to be fired from his post immediately.

Hosein made this declaration as he opened debate on a no-confidence motion against Hinds in the House of Representatives on Friday. Earlier in the sitting, Hinds responded to a question from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal about the bomb scares.

Referring to that reponse, Hosein said people expected a degree of empathy from Hinds with respect to what had happened.

He claimed the public got the exact opposite from Hinds instead.

Hosein said , "He (Hinds) gave an inept and incompetent response justifying his removal as national security minister."

He claimed Hinds should have immediately called for a convening of the National Security Council (NSC) to address this issue.

Hosein boasted that had this incident happened when the UNC was in government and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar was prime minister, it would have been better handled.

He said Persad-Bissessar would have directed all parts of the national security apparatus, including the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), to bring those responsible to justice.

Hosein recalled how Hinds responded to reports of a shooting near Rose Hill RC Primary School in Port o Spain last November, as saying some people exaggerated what happened

"Today two gunmen ran inside Belmont Secondary School and threatened a security officer."

Reiterating the UNC's claims that the Government only use national security agencies to spy on is political opponents, Hosein claimed national security assets are only deployed "when senior government officials' cell phones go missing."

Recalling Hinds' previous comments about not fighting crime or devising crime plans, Hosein asked how Hinds recently said he was given "an overnight plan" to address crime.

Hosein briefly opted to believe Hinds' statements that his role was to provide resources to various national security agencies.

He said the police service is short of approximately 1.300 officers and many critical resources such as vehicles. Hosein wondered what happened to the police manpower audit done by Professor Ramesh Deosaran to identify ways to improve the police service

He opined that Hinds probably usese the report "as a pillow to take his nap."

Hosein described a story about police officers having to use a private vehicle to stop a robbery in progress, as shameless.

"They (Government) are setting the TTPS (TT Police Service) up to fail."

Hosein said TT recorded 600 murders under Hinds last year and 200 so far for this year.

He slammed Hinds for not having a solid plan or policy to address the number of home invasions in TT

"Why citizens continue to live in self-imposed jails (in their homes)?"

He reminded MPs that Persad-Bissessar has proposed "stand your ground" legislation as a solution to curbing home invasions.

Hosein said his attendance at last month's funeral of Chaguanas businessman Rishard Ali was something he would not forget.

He urged Hinds to attend the funeral of any murder victim, to cause him to hasten his departure from the ministry.

Hosein urged Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis to lift the whip to allow government MPs to speak truthfully on Hinds' performance as national security minister.

He claimed that the only person in the entire country who wants Hinds to retain his post is the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister likes it so. Why does the Prime Minister have so much confidence in this minister of national security?"

Hosein claimed to have scene a social media post which alleged that tea party and fashion show would be held at the police commissioner's residence in St James this weekend.

He told Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, "Policing is not a tea party. All hands should be on deck." Hosein claimed the event offered many prizes, including one for "best hat."

Opposition MPs thumped their desks when Hosein declared that the only thing Hinds has caused in TT is "flood and blood."

Hosein declared, "He must go!!"