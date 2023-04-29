Fitzgerald Hinds defends work as National Security Minister: I know what my responsibilities are

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - ROGER JACOB

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was firm in his defence as he responded to a motion of no confidence in his role, outlining several contributions during his tenure.

Hinds was appointed as National Security Minister on April 19, 2021, succeeding current Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young.

Earlier this month, Hinds drew criticism from the Opposition and former police commissioner Gary Griffith when he said he was not responsible for drafting anti-crime plans.

Responding to criticism from San Juan/ Barataria MP Saddam Hosein over his approach to crime fighting during a sitting of the Lower House on Friday, Hinds maintained that he was not responsible for drafting anti-crime policies as to do so would constitute political interference.

Despite this, he noted that a strategic plan was in use which would integrate all agencies under his ministry and knocked the UNC for their criticism.

"I know what my responsibility as a minister of government is.

"And it does not include writing any crime plan for the police.

"I told them if they allow me to write a crime plan for the police, they themselves will turn around and say it is politically partisan.

"I don't write no crime plan for the police!"

After listing his qualifications, Hinds added that even before being appointed as minister, he was familiar with the workings of the police service from his role as chairman of the Joint Select Committee on National Security, referring to his role in interviewing then acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams as part of the police manpower audit.

He also referred to his work as Minister in the Office of the Attorney General where he oversaw the changing of certain legislation against home invasions.

"There were people approaching citizens in this country with threats, guns and firebombing their house and firebombing their car including HDC apartments, chasing out tenants.

"I reworked the Trespass Act, so when I hear the member talking about home invasions, we dealt with that when I was in the Attorney General's office.

"Today trespassing and using force to exclude people from their property or their land is a criminal offence, prior to that it was a civil offence, the police would have told you to go and file a private action."