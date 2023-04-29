Highway to nowhere

Rohan Sinanan -

THE EDITOR: I am noting Rohan Sinanan's retort at the UNC for saying he is building a highway to nowhere, in respect of the Cumuto highway. He said that Grande people will send a message to the UNC for positing that the population of these areas do not warrant this kind of development. Well, good sir, do I need to remind you of the comment made by your colleague Shamfa Cudjoe as regards "No one lives there?", as well as a remark made by your Finance Minister regarding "building schools for douens and parrots?" when the UNC developed areas outside of Port of Spain? Quite sanctimonious and self serving, short memory, hypocritical to say the least.

What about the "cowshed" description by Keith Rowley of the airport which has survived a failed court action and has won so many awards and has served the nation in the millions? Shameless.

But while a highway is being (to nowhere) and a port (for nothing) is being considered for Toco, which does not have as much as a boutique or a pluck shop, Sangre Grande having welcomed the PNM is being swallowed and washed away by floods. What poetic justice indeed, that there is a Grande MP (PNM) who has stood by and watched developers obstruct and corrupt watercourses, (didn't want to lose any votes?) to only now see rivers and waterfalls in what is now an aqua-community. Indeed, its almost like we living in Naples, Italy, where you traverse the community on boats, dug outs and canoes, only it's not so romantic and cuddly (more like wailing and shuddering) and there is no crooner, replaced by weeping wailing and cuss words.

Lets see what the Government's response will be: ignorance, victim blaming/shaming as well as a good solid audit from the Ministry of Social Welfare as they have perfected the model of a lame, photo-opportunity pretentious response and a cold-shouldering flood victims from the St Joseph/Bamboo experience (Is Terrance Deyalsingh still an MP?). Stand by Bamboo, a repeat performance is coming.

LINDA CAPILDEO

ST JAMES