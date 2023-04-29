Government out of touch with the people

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

THE EDITOR: The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are facing a rapidly deteriorating quality of life as this PNM government grows increasingly out of touch with the people. Desperation is widespread, and the current administration seems not to care for those they were elected to serve.

Despite claims from the Minister of Finance that there is full employment in our country, unemployment remains a significant issue. This lack of awareness is indicative of a high-handed government that fails to see the struggles of thousands of citizens seeking social welfare assistance and the many workers who have lost their jobs in various sectors.

Investment in TT has declined under the current government, with many investors fleeing due to the rising crime rate and our ranking as one of the worst countries for ease of doing business. The lack of transparent procurement procedures further deters investors.

The government's implementation of procurement legislation is insufficient, as it has been watered down and stripped of its power. Bid-rigging remains common, and the government appears uninterested in appointing a genuine and straightforward procurement regulator. There is a clear attempt to undermine independent institutions.

Our nation is plagued by hopelessness due to the incompetence of the government. There is a failure to diversify our economy away from the declining energy sector, and repeated promises to develop other sectors remain unfulfilled. The economy is stagnant, and the government's claims of economic growth are misleading.

Under the previous leadership, our country experienced job creation, attracted investors, and made progress towards a competitive society. Now, our energy production and revenues are in decline, borrowing has reached record highs, and businesses are struggling.

We are facing an increase in lawlessness and a lack of action on crime, as our government fails to provide the necessary resources and support for the police, judiciary, and military. The current Minister of National Security has proven to be ineffective, and the Prime Minister's retention of such a minister indicates a disregard for the safety and well-being of our citizens.

It is crucial for us to consider the future of TT if the current government remains in power. We must think about the potential decline in the economy, job losses, increased poverty, and the deteriorating public health services. The worsening crime situation under this regime is alarming.

We must recommit ourselves to fighting for a better TT, one that is safe, prosperous, and inclusive of everyone. By staying strong, focused, and united, we can ensure a brighter future for our nation.

MP RUSHTON PARAY

Mayaro