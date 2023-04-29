Gold Cup 2022 top finishers in action at Santa Rosa

After a two-week break, equine racing returns to the track at Santa Rosa Park on Saturday.

When entries were taken last Sunday, 54 horses were entered for a six-race card. The feature event, which is the penultimate race, has attracted seven entrants and will get under way at 4.30pm.

Of the seven declared runners in this modified benchmark handicap for horses three year olds and over, rated 70 and over, there will be a clash of the top three finishers from the 2022 Gold Cup, where punters will witness Crown Prince; Just Exhale and Soca Harmony all looking to take home the winning prize of $17,710.

Punters will also have the chance to capitalise on the pick six carry over of $825.94 beginning from race one. Also on tap, there will be two mouthwatering hi five races – race three and the curtain event – that will see some very quality runners.

The first race will see some of the Guineas contenders in the likes of Beep Beep; Blinding Lights and Princess Royal all having their final preparation race before the first leg of the local triple crown to be contested on May 30.

Another very interesting contest will be race four in which turfites will see Blue Agave seeking a quick double.

Looking to spoil this double will be his stablemate Comandante for owner Alan Madoo.

Post Time for the six-race card is 1:45 pm.