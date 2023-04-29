ERHA staff join in cook out

The Sunshine Cottage team preparing curry duck. -

In the run up to its sports and family day, staff of the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) held a cook out competition that was filled with laughter and camaraderie as four teams showed off their skills.

The teams represented the various units of the ERHA with their unique names: the head office went with – D Backyard Crew; Sangre Grande Hospital – the Sunshine Cottage; St Andrew/St David – Cunapo Estates, and Nariva/Mayaro – Tasty Temptations. They came together on April 14 at the North Eastern Community Centre car park to cook up a flavour storm.

With decorated tents highlighting the theme, Bring Back D’ Ole Time Days, competitors took those in attendance on a trip down memory lane with their coal pots, calabash bowls, enamel cups, mortar and pestle, and other old-time items, a media release said. The teams demonstrated their culinary skills in preparing mouth-watering local chow, tantalising corn soup and succulent traditional curry duck.

At the start of the event, teams were greeted by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, and Roger Monroe, MP for Toco/Sangre Grande, who were hosted by Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt, CEO, and Esme Rawlins Charles, chairman, ERHA board of directors.

The teams tantalised the taste buds of the judges, colleagues and guests with their treasured family recipes, secret ingredients and their mastered skills. But in the end, judges Anthea Brizan Langton, Marcellus Benjamin and Wayne Toney selected Nariva/Mayaro as the winner in the chow and corn soup categories, with the head office crew taking first place in the curry duck category.

St Andrew/ St David placed second in the corn soup and curry duck category and also captured third place with its chow. Sangre Grande Hospital took second place in the chow category as well as third place with its corn soup and curry duck.

The release said the cook out competition was the perfect avenue to strengthen teams, build staff morale and increase awareness of the upcoming sports and family day. The family day, themed Bring Back D’ Ole Time Days, is scheduled for May 7 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.