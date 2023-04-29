Drugs, gun seized at Freeport courier bond

Packets of marijuana which was seized by police at a courier bond in Freeport on April 28. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A shipment of marijuana and an assault rifle was seized after it was shipped to a local courier bond concealed among food and canned items.

Officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) were called in after Customs and Excise officers made the discovery April 28, at the Medway

Custom Bond, Southern Main Road, St. Mary's Junction, Freeport, a police release said.

A total of 13.2 kilogrammes of marijuana, one AK 47 Zastavastyle rifle made in Serbia and one magazine were seized.

In a separate release, officers of the Western Division and Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch seized a gun, a quantity of ammunition and camouflage clothing during several police exercises at Maraval, Claxton Bay and Chaguaramas between Friday and Saturday,

Officers went to Celestine Trace, Morne Coco Road, Maraval to an abandoned structure in a forested area where they found a black plastic bag with the camouflage clothing and 85 rounds of ammunition.

During a stop-and-search exercise near the Claxton Bay Flyover police retrieved one gun and several rounds of ammunition and arrested three men.

Several other people were charged for driving while intoxicated while several motorists were issued tickets for traffic offences ranging from excessive speeding, not wearing a seat belt while driving, and using a mobile device while driving.