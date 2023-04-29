Children find headless body at Heights of Guanapo

TWO teenagers on their way to a spring at the Heights of Guanapo, off Arima, stumbled upon a headless body on Saturday.

A police report said the 15-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister, who lives in the area, were walking along a track to the spring around 8 am when they noticed a body down an incline.

The children told their father about what they saw and the police were contacted.

Police said the body of a man was about 35 feet down an incline and was already decomposing.

The victim was wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants, with a black construction boots.

A district medical officer directed the body be taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing.