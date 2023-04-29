AC PoS coach: Midfield battle key to beating La Horquetta Rangers

AC Port of Spain's Duane Muckette shields the ball in a TT Premier Football League match vs Defence Force. Photo courtesy TT Premier Football League -

TT Premier Football League leaders AC Port of Spain are aiming to win the midfield battle when they face second-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in a top-of-the-table clash at Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 4pm and is anticipated to be a cracking affair.

AC Port of Spain (27 points) have led the 12-team standings for the majority of the season, courtesy nine wins and one loss, but their biggest test comes against an unbeaten Rangers unit (22 points – seven wins, one draw).

The meeting is AC Port of Spain’s final match before the halfway stage while Rangers have played two less matches.

Noreiga said his team must bring their A-game if they intend to walk away with three precious points.

He said, “Things are going well, we can’t complain. We’ve lost only one match for the season. The boys are taking the information and working hard.

“We’ve been solid defensively, taking the chances when we get them up front but most of the times we’re dominating in the midfield – this is the key part of the team. They are gelling well."

Noreiga's squad boasts a wealth of national players, inclusive of midfielders Duane Muckette, John-Paul Rochford and Che Benny (national futsal), goalkeeper Marvin Phillip and defenders Robert Primus and Radanfah Abu Bakr.

Noreiga believes his unit strikes the right balance between its experienced and youth players, but he is well aware that Rangers possess similar talent.

“We know they have quality players and numerous players who can punish us. We’ve been doing the work defensively. We just want to try and win the midfield battles and win on the day. In the end, the team that makes the less amount of errors should be victorious.

“We’ve invested in a lot of experience. And with that experience, they’re helping the youngsters on the team a lot. As a coach, it’s something you would dream about, having a well-balanced team like that,” he added.

Noreiga wants to win the league for several reasons.

The winner qualifies for the Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield, while the top two finishers seal Concacaf Caribbean Cup qualification.

“It’s something that we want to achieve. All the boys want to win it, especially since it’s the first football being played after the pandemic, it would be nice to achieve that.

“Although we have senior players, the boys are humble. But as soon as we hit the football field – we get down to business. We really want to qualify for those Concacaf tourneys as they have much added value for all of us.

“That’s what all the boys are eyeing, to showcase their talent at that level. Besides showcasing it at the league level only, we’ll get a wider audience to look at the players.”