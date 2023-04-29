350 students march with police for peace in Siparia

A student holdS up a placard as he took part in the community-oriented police South Western Division peace walk through the streets of Siparia on Friday. - Lincoln Holder

WHILE students were led to muster points and safe zones due to bomb threats, on Friday morning, 350 students marched through the streets of Siparia for peace.

In an effort to curb crime and violence perpetrated by students, the community police organised the march for peace.

Students from rival schools, Siparia East and West Secondary, joined in fellowship and camaraderie to embrace the peace concept.

Chairman of the organising committee Sgt Roger Worrell said, out of concern for the crime situation and school violence being perpetrated, the police had extended itself to work with young people in an effort to encourage peace and harmony.

“That is why we (the police) are upping our game.”

He said they have been using different more humane strategies to reach the young people, in collaboration with various agencies, including the judiciary, the Ministry of Education, the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC) and the Children’s Authority.

At the start of the march, he encouraged secondary and primary school participants to avoid using violence to resolve their issues.

He urged them to take responsibility for their actions and engage in positive behaviours.

“Stop blaming your parents, stop blaming your community, stop blaming the street, be proactive. You are a gift from God.”

Drawing a parallel with infertile women who longed to give birth, Worrell told the students to consider how blessed they were to be here at this time in the world.

“Your parents were given an opportunity to bring you in this world, which makes you special.”

Regardless of issues affecting the home, school, he urged the young people to believe in themselves.

“We won’t give up on you. We don’t want you to give up on you.”

ASP Mulchan Nannan said they are already reaping rewards from the police interaction with the schools.

He said while it is a long way from being the set goal, they are encouraged and pleaded with the youths to do the right thing.

As over 350 students marched for peace through Siparia on Friday morning, the police do the right thing.

“Stay away from wrong company. Look for positivity, not negativity.”

SRC chairman Dinesh Sankersingh who also partnered and participated in the march, said the march was meant to help socialise the young people by inculcating acceptable norms and values in them.

“We want them to understand that the future is not in engaging in criminal activities but on education, acquiring a skill.”

David Muhammed of the Black Agenda Project, who has been working with several police youth clubs, agreed that education was one of the major drivers of crime reduction.

His message was one of encouragement, motivation and inspiration meant to keep young people on track and prevent them from joining a life of crime, violence and conflict.