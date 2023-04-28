Two days of dance at Little Carib Theatre

The Museum of Difficult Women 1 - courtesy Juliette Macawley

The Little Carib Theatre continues its programming of celebratory events in its diamond jubilee year with dance offerings by two major dance companies – The Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre and Continuum Dance Project.

This follows the highly-successful show with Krisson Joseph in January and the widely-acclaimed historical exhibition The Little Carib at 75: A Short Trip Through the Decades which was held at the National Library, a media release said.

Chair of the Little Carib, Shida Bolai said in a media release, “This initiative, which we call Two Special Days of Dance, is right along the lines of what Beryl McBurnie, our founder, cherished most – indigenous expressions of dance. The Little Carib Theatre is proud to continue her passion in its 75th year with these presentations.”

The short season of dance is scheduled for April 29 – International Dance Day, and on Mother's Day, May 14. The first, on April 29, is the legendary Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre, which will present classic works by the great choreographer Astor Johnson, as well as new works by leading choreographers such as Joanna Charles, Terry Springer and Michael Lucien who were inspired by Astor’s fusion style, the release said.

On May 14, the avant-garde Continuum Dance Project, led by Sonja Dumas, takes the stage with a full-length, drama-infused dance work entitled, The Museum of Difficult Women which features leading actress Cecilia Salazar and celebrates Caribbean womanhood in multiple forms.