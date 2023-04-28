Penal murder victim's dad: CoP must keep her word

Rolly Hosein -

TAZMOOL Hosein, the father of Rolly “Andy” Hosein, one of three men executed in Penal on Tuesday morning, is calling on the police commissioner to keep her word and use all the resources at her disposal to find the killers of this savage act.

Hosein appealed to CoP Erla Christopher to dig deep to find out whether the killers who were dressed in full police gear, complete with bullet proof vests with the police marking, are fake or genuine cops.

The grief-stricken father said he understood there was corruption in every organisation, but if it turned out that the killers were genuine officers who took an oath to protect and serve, then they must dealt with harshly.

“These guns and police and soldier issued bullets and tactical uniform must be rented by killers or it could be the police themselves who are doing the killing.

“The Commissioner promised to use all her resources to investigate this crime and I am holding her to her word.”

He said his youngest of four sons had dreams of enlisting in the police service, but the incident had him thinking twice.

Hosein said Rolly was an innocent victim. He said he knew father and son, Anand and Kishore Kumar who were killed along with him, and they were both hardworking men. ”

“Parents are quick to say their children are innocent when they get killed like this, but I am telling you the truth. My son was not involved in any drugs or anything illegal.

“The other two were not involved either. I want to believe it is some kind of domestic dispute they get caught up in,” he said.

Prior to the trio’s death, another relative, Narine Singh, who lived in a ground-floor apartment in the house at Charlo Village, was murdered while he slept.

Another relative who also lived in an apartment opposite Singh, was also shot at but he escaped.

Relatives said the man who escaped, once served time for murder.

“When the first shooting took place, I pleaded with my son, who was involved with one of the girls, to get out of there.

“When they killed Narine Singh, I tell him to come out of there completely. He told me his mother-in-law, Linda Bajnath, (mother of Anand and grandmother of Kishore), asked them to stay with her because she was scared for her life.

“I gave him a piece of land and he started building his house at Penal/Quinam Road. I told him take his wife and come to my house and stay until he was finished building his house.

"But he loved the girl and he did not listen to me.”

Hosein said he had been a single father for the past 17 years, and with his little earnings derived from his job as a taxi driver, brought up his four sons, educated them and taught them to follow the narrow and straight path.

He said Rolly, who graduated from Fyzabad Comprehensive and MIC trade school, was an electrician.

“He was now starting to live his life and someone put him to sleep.”