Pardasiya play for Funsplash Waterpark

Yogeeta Rattan stars as Gaitri in the drama Pardasiya Ravi's Return. -

Set in today’s world, the production, Pardasiya, carries a deep-set storyline that deals with a devoted mother who wants the best for her son and coaxes him into marrying a woman whom everyone could admire.

Pardasiya opens April 29 at Funsplash Waterpark, Debe at 7 pm.

According to East Indian tradition, a woman lives under her father’s and husband’s protection. However, a man lives under the protection of his mother throughout his life. This exciting story shows the return of Ravi to the village after studying for ten years in the USA, a media release said.

On his return, he met and fell in love with a politician’s daughter Gaitree. His mother Shama tries everything to stop her son from pursuing this relationship. Ravi is bent on convincing his mother that Gaitree is the one for him. Will Shama succeed? Or will Ravi have his way? The answer is in Pardasiya.

Pardasiya – Ravi’s Return, was written by former journalist Seeta Persad and stars Dr Mandreka Bahall as Akshaye, who is a foreigner who returned to the village. Akshaye once faced the same issue as Ravi. Akshaye roamed the village in search of the woman he once loved only to meet her in a fury with her own son. Rejecting her son’s love.

His presence brought conflict among the villagers as they come to grips with what is happening with a middle-aged man in search of the woman he once loved. Akshay tries to put sense in her head, but she battles the issues with her strong Hindu tradition.

Pardasiya deals with the present political climate in Trinidad and Tobago with the presence of a politician who comes in for blows from the public.

The cast includes Seeta Persad, Justin Sirju, Yogeeta Rattan, Sunil Ramdass, Kalee Persad, Vani Sarah Persad, Varun Persad, Gregary Paul, Azard De Grilla, Dr Mandreka Bahall, Vidya Dwarika, Anand Motilal, Frank Persad, Arriana Bekarry, Lisa Ali. Vandana Maraj and Leela Sookhoo.