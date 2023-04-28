Opposition MP condemns bomb threats at schools

UNC MP Anita Haynes - Parliament

The Opposition UNC shadow representative for education Anita Haynes on Friday condemned the series of of bomb threats made to several secondary schools on Friday.

In a statement, Haynes, the member of parliament for Tabaquite said: “Our nation’s schools must be safe spaces for our children. Any attempt or threat of violence to our students must be addressed with utmost urgency.”

“We have seen how the fear of violence has negatively impacted education sectors across the world. As a nation, we must treat with these instances seriously, not allowing such fears to take root in our schools.”

Haynes also expressed concerns for the students and staff involved.

“We are all grateful that no one was physically hurt. Still, I urge the Ministry of Education to extend support services to all those involved in what is clearly a very traumatic experience.”

“Moreover, with CSEC and CAPE examinations scheduled to begin in a few weeks, I call on the MOE to implement increased safety measures to help quell the fears of parents, school staff and students.”

“While it is true that TT is grappling with increasing crime and violence, we must do all within our power to protect our vulnerable citizens, especially our children. To those responsible for this callous and destructive act, do not use our nation’s children as pawns for your own purposes,” the release said.

She urged anyone with information to support the police investigation.