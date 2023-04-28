Metal meltdown on Saturday

Supernormal (Photo: Facebook) -

Heavy Metal fans will be entertained Saturday at Planners Bar in San Fernando by three leading local bands at a show titled The Resurrection.

Abyss TnT will be crawling out from the crypt to bring fans another one of its jaw-dropping, head-banging performances, a media release said.

Abyss TnT, formed in 2007, consists of a unique set of core musicians Dave Ramdial (bass), Safraz Hosein (Jinn), (guitars); Allan Bachan (sub-guitarist); Addam Fortune (drums) and Kyle Abyss (vocals). They all bring together a face-smashing sound and deliver a memorable and unpredictable live performance., the release said.

Supernormal will also be diving into the heavy metal pit inspired by the love and passion for creating music. Supernormal strived in achieving the impossible in cementing its name in Trinidad and Tobago, the release said. Members include Andy Rambharat (founder/vocals/guitarist), Mitch Ramberan (drummer), Kanson Seenarine (lead guitarist), Brandon Flynn (backing vocals/ bass guitarist).

Also featured is heavy metal Incert Coin, one of the longest standing heavy metal outfit in TT, which has released several albums over the years. Incert Coin continues to dominate the TT rock circuit and will also be playing at the’Sundown Fest in Barbados on May 20, the release said.

James Amow leads the band on vocals backed by the twin “axe attack” of Scott Johnstone and David Jackson with Chris Ng-Fook on bass and Khalid Anderson Pahalwan on drums.

The show begins 7 pm at 20 Leotard Street, San Fernando.