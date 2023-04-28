Kirk McKenzie hits 50 for West Indies Academy on rainy day

OPENER Kirk McKenzie struck a half century for West Indies Academy on a rain affected day two against Team Weekes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Thursday.

Less than 40 overs were possible on day two because of the weather.

Team Weekes were dismissed for 401 in their first innings after resuming the day on 365 for seven. Kevin Sinclair, starting the day on 52 not out, was eventually dismissed for 86. Sinclair was attacking hitting 11 fours and three sixes in his 125-ball knock.

Nyeem Young (3/91) and McKenny Clarke (3/107) both grabbed three wickets for the West Indies Academy.

In response, West Indies Academy got to 89/2 before rain ended play. McKenzie is 50 not out off 80 deliveries, an innings which has included eight fours. Jair McAllister has both wickets so far for Team Weekes ending day two with 2/21.

Day three will bowl off at 9.30 am on Friday in an effort to make up time for the overs lost on Thursday.

Summarised Scores:

TEAM WEEKES 401 (Zachary McCaskie 93, Brandon King 92, Kevin Sinclair 86, Jahmar Hamilton 57; Nyeem Young 3/91, McKenny Clarke 3/107, Ramon Simmonds 2/4) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY 89/2 (Kirk McKenzie 50 not out; Jair McAllister 2/21)