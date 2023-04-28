Gunman threatens school safety officer at Belmont

File photo of a policeman keeps watch - Jeff Mayers

Police are probing an incident where two masked men, one armed with a gun, threatened a school safety at the Belmont Secondary School on Friday morning, while the school was in session

Police said the safety officer, who was dressed in civilian clothing, encountered the two masked men around 9 am while on a routine patrol.

As he approached the men to question them, he noticed one of them holding a gun.

The other man threatened to shoot the officer as they both ran away.

The safety officer searched the school but did not find them.

He later found a section of the fence on the eastern side of the school which appeared to be pried open where he believed the men escaped.

Port of Spain police were called in and searched the area but did not find the men.

The incident caused a disruption in classes at the school.