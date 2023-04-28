Exam season has begun!

Signal Hill Secondary students head home after doing their CSEC English exam in 2021. - FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID

Dr Asha Pemberton

For many young people of our islands, major exam season has begun. These coming weeks will be filled with excitement and anxiety for both teenagers and their parents. It is important to continue to pay attention to all the domains of wellbeing during these weeks, to ensure that examination candidates are in the best mental, physical and holistic health possible. This includes regular meals comprised of wholesome foods, water as the primary beverage, daily physical activity and quality sleep.

Sugar-sweetened beverages, caffeinated or energy drinks or other herbal concoctions touted to maximise energy are to be avoided. These often result in a rush of alertness followed by a deep slump of fatigue which does not auger well for effective revision or actual test taking. Apart from the physical aspects of wellbeing, it is critical that young people continue to study and revise effectively. Even during the examination months, there is much that can be done to support healthy learning and tweaking to lead to the best possible outcomes.

Organisation is critical. Use of a calendar or planner is essential towards keeping track of examination dates and times. For both CSEC and CAPE examinations, the responsibility is on the student to be aware of their schedule and ensure that they arrive on site promptly and punctually to each examination. Considering that will be in the morning, and others in the afternoon, sometimes with days or even weeks in between, it is important that young people and their parents have a visual schedule of the time-table posted in more than one place in the home.

In addition to keeping everyone aware of exam dates, this serves to remind candidates of the time they have in between exams to continue to prepare for others coming ahead. There is always time available to make improvement, once it is used effectively and wisely.

There are many study and revision techniques which appeal to different learning styles and personalities. At this time, considering that the examination period has begun, young people should utilise the most time efficient methods possible. The Pomodoro method is one such approach. This involves breaking up tasks into 25-minute segments after which a break of two-five minutes is taken. It is important that a timer or alarm is used to assist in accuracy and accountability.

During the study time, intense focus, re-reading or recall activities can be done, followed by a break of movement, stretching hydration or using the bathroom. It is not advised to engage in social or other media during that time.

After four Pomodoro sessions, a longer break can be done. Many students find this method to be highly effective as it facilitates review of different subjects or topics within a two-hour period, which helps alleviate anxiety that one area is falling behind.

In addition to the shorter time-frame approaches, examination candidates need to devote time to past paper practice under examination conditions. Even with all the knowledge in mind, there are specific skills toward test-taking which must be rehearsed. The translation of knowledge from the mind to the paper is what examinations are all about. Creating a quiet interruption-free space, and setting a timer to the duration of the actual exam are required to help students develop the competence in completing an entire paper in the allotted time.

While there are usually opportunities for students to practice specific past paper questions, there is immense value to sitting down and completing the structure of an entire paper. This is another way in which anxiety can be reduced as the feeling of achievement feeds forward into improved confidence.

Finally, major examinations play an important role in the future education of young people, but they do not serve as the only indication of their abilities or trajectories. For a variety of reasons, some youth may not demonstrate their true potential in the coming weeks and they require the support and positivity to continue forward in their lives. The role of parents and the entire family in providing holistic care cannot be forgotten. In between exam dates, schedule time for quality relaxation and rest.

As the anxiety mounts it is tempting for young people to attempt to study all night or schedule unrealistic amounts of work to do in a day. This only leads to fatigue, frustration, disappointment and even worsened panic. Parents need to be mindful of their own expectations as to what is possible at this time, while still recognising that good efforts can be done. This is a high stress time, and so everything that can be done to make the home environment more peaceful, productive and supportive are welcomed. Prepare favourite meals and go the extra mile to help these young people feel safe and loved.

While these are moments of potential angst, they are also part of the fabric of their lives, the experiences of which they will take forward for a lifetime.