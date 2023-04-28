Early elections not happening

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Murder everywhere in our country. The Opposition keeps shouting, "call the elections now!' The Government doesn't even bother to whisper, "not happening." And why should they? In the middle of a pandemic of murders and home invasions?

Obviously, a general election is not going to happen before the due date in 2025.

Listen, the PNM may be called many things but unduly reckless is not one of them, no siree. There is a pandemic still hovering and the war in Ukraine is nowhere near being over. How can we forget the debacle playing out in little Tobago? Stick a pin here, because we are keeping out of Tobago's business for a few minutes longer.

Back in Trinidad, the UNC appears to be salivating over the rampant crime. Murders and home invasions are truly horrific – let's get this clear – but it seems to be a real shot (pun not intended) in the arm for UNC folks dreaming of a general election victory.

But consider this: at this point in time, do you really think the UNC is ready/capable/believably suitable to govern TT? Do they have a cadre of 41 politically beautiful aspirants?

Another point to ponder: Can the UNC win on its own, without a coalition?

And what of the new political party making the rounds? The National Transformational Alliance's (NTA) leaders is a former police commissioner who once polled 89 per cent in popularity. So what? Chives used to sell for $3.25 three years ago but now sell for $7.25. We are now living in changing, interesting, murderous and exciting times.

Statement of fact: General elections in 2025 will give the incumbent time enough to get a handle on the rampant crime. The pot holes will all be fixed. The landslides shored up and the Caroni river banks concreted. The magnificent highways will completed and nearly everybody will have water.

All of which will be done without ministers of security, works and public utilities not having to demit office.

Political suicide will not be necessary for the PNM. Not in 2025 when everything will be fixed and shut down tight.

But should the UNC and NTA decide to form a coalition, you never know how politically beautiful they may become. As we say in local parlance – Crapaud could very well smoke people pipe.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin