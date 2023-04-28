Dis Little Piggy is Tired begins retirement at Cipriani College

A scene from Dis Little Piggy. -

RS/RR Productions is bringing Dis Little Piggy is Tired back for its last round of final performances at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operatives, Valsayn, on April 29 and 30.

Dis Little Piggy is Tired, the hilarious and scandalous adult-only comedy, is written by Ricardo Samuel.

After Cipriani College, the play then heads to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, on May 20-21, and Shaw Park Complex, Tobago, on June 3.

Dis Little Piggy is Tired features Leslie-Ann Lavine as Lily, a psychologist. Lavine made her acting debut with RS/RR Productions in the box office hit Men Are Dogs written by Samuel. Even though her performance as Ruth Agostini in that play was her first as an actress, her incredulous talent was recognised and she was awarded a Cacique Award for Best Supporting Actress, a media release said.

Lavine then went on to perform many lead and supporting roles and has become a standout talent as an actress in such plays as Bailout, Eat Ah Food, The Prime Minister’s Speech, Looking For Mr Big, Hotel21, The Naughty Minister, The Biggest Macco, Things People Do For Money, and Ladies’ Room, among others. Alongside Lavine will be Andrew Friday, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Jayron “Rawkus” Remy and Benita Wilson as Alice.

The play is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh with costuming by Sean Edwards and lighting by Celia Wells.

Dis Little Piggy Is Tired is filled with lots of bacchanal and unexpected twists and turns. Tickets are available at usual outlets and the Cipriani College box office from from 12- 6 pm.