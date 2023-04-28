Commonwealth Games president thanks TT ahead of youth games

This photo, posted on the Commonwealth Games Federation's website shows seated from left, TT Commonwealth Games Association president Diane Henderson, Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe and federatioin president Dame Louise Martin during the federation's visit to TT in 2022 for the signing off of documents for this country to host the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games. -

PRESIDENT of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin thanked the local organising committee for their dedication in preparing for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games which will be hosted in TT from August 4 to 11.

Over 1,000 athletes from over 70 countries will compete in seven sports including athletics, swimming, cycling, netball (fast5), triathlon, beach volleyball and rugby sevens.

Members of regional commonwealth games associations are in Trinidad for a Commonwealth Sport - Americas and Caribbean Regional Meeting being held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Martin, speaking at the meeting, said, “I would like to thank you Honourable Minister (of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe) and everyone at CGA (Commonwealth Games Association) TT for all your commitment to these games and to the legacy. The legacy is really important to us.”

Martin said the countdown is now on with the games less than 100 days away.

“We all know the games are a huge team effort. Everybody has to play a part so at the end the jigsaw comes together. I want every single athlete to feel right at home in the Caribbean as you have always made me feel part of your family.”

Martin congratulated TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson and her entire team for their efforts in the build-up to the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Martin urged the participants at the meeting to make full use of the opportunity.

“We have a packed two days ahead of us so we’ve got to make the most of it. We only have two days so don’t go away from here saying, ‘Only if I had asked that or I wish I had asked that.’”

Cudjoe is anticipating the games and said the athletes must get the attention. “The only way from here is forward. It’s not about politics, is not about egos…is about focusing on the young people.”

The region will benefit, said Cudjoe. “(It is about) showcasing the opportunity, maximising the full potential of sport and what sport could do for us personally and for us economically as a Caribbean region and as a Caribbean people.”