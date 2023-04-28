Akil Campbell bags omnium gold, Kwesi Browne keirin silver at Speed Paradise

TT's Akil Campbell -

Trinidad and Tobago endurance cyclist Akil Campbell conquered a field of international riders to cop men’s omnium gold on day one of Team Drive Phase Sport’s Speed Paradise which rode off at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday.

Bajans Edwin Sutherland and Jamol Eastmond were second and third respectively while American Daniel Breuer and Englishman Stuart Gardner were fourth and fifth, in that order.

Additionally, countryman Kwesi Browne pedalled to men’s keirin silver in the six-man final. The medal race also featured compatriot Quincy Alexander. Browne, however, fought valiantly but was beaten to the line by eventual gold medallist Callum Saunders of New Zealand.

Canada’s James Hedgcock earned bronze Colombian Fabian Puerta and Alexander rounded off the top five. Mexican Edgar Osuna was sixth in the medal race.

Pro endurance cyclist Alexi Ramirez also pedalled to bronze in the women’s 10km scratch race. Ramirez finished behind winner Maria Gonzalez (Mexico) and runner-up Amber Joseph (Barbados).

And in the junior sprint, an all-TT affair, Syndel Samaroo topped the field ahead of Jared Mohammed and Danell James respectively.

In the U23 final, TT swept to top three placings with Zion Pulido claiming gold, Kyle Caraby silver and Devante Laurence bronze.

Other Results

Women Sprint – 1. Iona Moir (England), 2. Dahlia Palmer (Jamaica), 3. Rhianna Parris-Smith (England)

Women Elimination – 1. Amber Joseph (Barbados), 2. Maria Gonzalez (Mexico), 3. Tachana Dalger (Suriname)