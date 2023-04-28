Bomb threats disrupt classes at several schools across Trinidad and Tobago

The north entrance of the UWI, St Augustine campus.

Classes at several schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago were disrupted on Friday morning after school officials received phone calls and an e-mail threat prompting mandatory evacuation.

Police and fire officials were summoned to search the schools for any threat.

Senior police said that the schools which include the UWI, St Augustine campus, Fatima College, St James Secondary, Hillview College, Bishop's Centenary College, Presentation College, Chaguanas, and ASJA Boys' College, began receiving threatening phone calls and e-mails at around 7.30 am.

Police from various units, including bomb technicians, were sent to the school with fire officials and searched the schools.

Sources said no bombs or suspicious items were found at any of the schools.

One officer said while he suspected the threats may be the work of pranksters, the police were treating the incident with "the utmost seriousness" as it could possibly qualify as an act of terrorism.

"We have our legal officers reviewing the law books on how to address this but it is an act of terrorism to instil this sort of fear and unease in the population.

"We intend to pursue this breathlessly and find those responsible, because this is not a joke," the officer said.

A media release from the Ministry of Education on Friday confirmed the incidents and condemned the actions which they described as reckless "which destabilise out nation's schools and interrupt the education of our students."

"Principals were instructed to apprise parents of the circumstances, and to keep them updated on developments," the release said.

In an unrelated issue, the Education Ministry said the police is also investigating an incident where a school

safety officer at Belmont Secondary School was accosted by adult males at the school compound on Friday morning.

Staff of the Student Support Services Division have been sent to the affected schools to offer support to staff and students.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.