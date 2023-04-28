Arima man kidnapped

POLICE are investigating the kidnapping of an Arima man who was dragged out of his car by gunmen into an SUV with swivel lights.

According to police reports, Joel Caleb of Richard Trace, Tumpuna Road, Arima was snatched at about 8.30 pm.

Police said residents were at the side of the road and saw Caleb approaching in his Nissan Tiida.

A red Nissan X-Trail, registration number PCD 4647 with blue swivel lights pulled in front of Caleb’s car and four men came out, one with a gun, and bundled him into the X-Trail.

The SUV, after stopping Caleb’s car, turned, picked him up and left with one of the four following in Caleb’s car.

PC Nicholas of the Arima Police Station is continuing investigations.