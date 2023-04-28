All nine secondary schools disrupted in Tobago

Teachers and students of Bishops High School, Scarborough, Tobago, gather at their muster point on Friday after school officials received a threat via e-mail. - David Reid

All nine secondary schools in Tobago were dismissed early on Friday after at least five of them received a threatening e-mail.

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology has condemned the action.

“The division strongly condemns this reckless action taken by all involved, especially as students are already engaged in Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination,” the division said in a statement.

“This represents a serious disruption of our education system and it will not be tolerated.”

The division said it was apprised of threats at approximately 9 am.

It said all affected schools were immediately evacuated to their relevant muster points and were subsequently dismissed.

Parents, the division said, were contacted accordingly.

The school transportation service was also contacted to transport students who utilise the service, it said.

The division said all relevant agencies, including the police, Fire Service and Tobago Emergency Management Agency, were made aware of the threats and have initiated their investigations.

The action was part of a co-ordinated attempt to disrupt schools across the country. Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said at least 55 schools received the same threat.