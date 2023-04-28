A plea to Hinds, PM Dr Rowley

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds -

THE EDITOR: It is with a heavy heart and a burdened soul that I address the issue plaguing our beautiful nation – escalating crime especially murders and home invasions.

As a Local Government councillor, I am often confronted by tearful faces and anguish-filled stories from those who have fallen victim to crime. I see the hopelessness in their eyes and it is no secret that unemployment and a lack of opportunities play a significant role in fuelling crime.

Our citizens are desperate, frustrated and struggling to make ends meet, leaving many of them to turn to crime as the only means of survival.

It breaks my heart to witness the deterioration of our beloved country and I cannot remain silent any longer. I implore Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to provide guidance and assistance to our protective services, equip them with the necessary tools and support to combat the growing criminal activities.

Regrettably, Mr Hinds' approach has proven woefully inadequate in addressing this issue and a radical change is imperative.

I make an impassioned plea to our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, to personally intervene in this dire situation. You have the power to bring about change, to restore hope and inspire action. I urge you to tackle the root cause of this issue – unemployment – by implementing initiatives that stimulate job creation, encourage entrepreneurship, and invest in the education and training of our citizens.

Let us not forget our nation was built on the pillars of unity, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of our people. We have faced challenges before, and we have always emerged stronger.

However, we cannot do this alone. It is crucial that our government takes decisive action and it is crucial that they do so now.

In this time of despair, I would like to acknowledge Opposition Leader Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar. She has demonstrated her willingness, ability and capability to provide the hope and solutions to crime, and the resolute leadership our people are desperately seeking.

It is essential that our leaders put aside their differences and work together in a spirit of unity and co-operation for the betterment of our nation.

Our people are suffering and they are looking to you Dr Rowley, for hope, guidance and solutions. You cannot let them down. We owe it to our children, our communities, and our country to reclaim the peace and prosperity that once defined it.

ALVIN K. DANIEL

Councillor