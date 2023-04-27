US visa denied so Point Fortin woman can't attend trial of man charged with daughter's murder

MURDERED: This photo, taken from Facebook, shows Trini national Kiara Alleyne who was murdered in her Florida home in 2019. Her boyfriend has since been charged for her murder. -

ALREADY dealing with the loss of someone close to them, the family of TT national Kiara Alleyne – who was murdered in the US in 2019 – is further distraught as her mother was denied a US visa and told she "does not have enough grounds" for it to be granted.

On September 11, 2019, 20-year-old Alleyne was found dead in her Ocala, Florida home.

She was originally from Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, and had migrated to the US. She was the mother of one.

Her boyfriend Deangelo Clark, 32, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted arson of a dwelling or structure.

In a document the Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided to Newsday in 2019, it said Alleyne’s father – Sheldon Alleyne – got a FaceTime call from Clark. The report said Clark had used her phone to make the call.

Her father, according to the report, told Clark to call for help but he refused as he feared his and Alleyne’s child, a one-year-old girl, would be taken away from him.

An autopsy later confirmed she was stabbed to death.

The couple’s daughter was later found unharmed at the home of a relative.

Clark then fled to Florida Keys where he broke into a home and started a fire but was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and taken to hospital to treat his injuries.

Clark has since pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial, which was originally set to begin on April 24.

But Sheldon, who also lives in the US, told Newsday the trial has since been delayed owing to the lead defence attorney "falling ill.

"How heartless are these people?"

"The judge ruled that the trial will have no further delays with the jury selection set for July 3 and the trial begins on July 5 and with a verdict on that Friday."

He told Newsday that Kiara's mother, Vanessa Ali Geetan was denied a visa so could not attend the trial.

An agent at the embassy, he said, told her, "She doesn't have enough ties.

"My question is if this was an American mom, would she be treated like this not being given the chance to face the monster that took her child’s life away and get some closure? I’m calling on the government authorities to do something for their citizen. I’m calling on the Prime Minister of TT to stand up for their citizens...We would have empathy and support for an American mom if the tables were turned."

With the trial now delayed, he said, "The state's attorney office in Florida is willing to redo another letter addressed to any form of the embassy or government of TT if necessary. So what are we going to do for the mother of the victim? Really cold and sad world."

Asked about this, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said, "It's unfortunate that a number of circumstances do arise with other sovereign states where our nationals may or may not succeed with consular matters including the success with visa applications...

"We always have to bear in mind and respect that we are dealing with sovereign nations that have a right to make their consulate decisions, and we also respect and demand the same for the sovereign decisions of TT..."

But he added, "There are opportunities where citizens would make representation to the US Embassy to clarify or to approach again to reapply. I must tell you, in some cases, the (ministry) has gone so far as to point out that a citizen is seeking a reconsideration but we are not in a position to dictate or demand any other sovereign state makes a consulate decision that we might wish to see..."

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Ali Geetan said she was asked how long the trial would last and told the agent she could not give a concrete answer because trials are typically unpredictable.

Then, "She denied me the visa," she said.

She said she asked the court if she would be able to get a link to follow the trial virtually, but it said this will not be possible.

"To be honest, I'm not feeling good about it because it's not that I want to go stay (live) in the country...All I am asking is if I could just get it for the timing the trial is taking place for to be able to get closure.

"I think I need to be there physically."