Trinidad and Tobago junior boxers win 3 gold, one bronze in St Lucia

TT's junior boxers and team staff show off their three gold and one bronze medal captured at the Caribbean Champions of Champions Boxing Tournament in St Lucia over the weekend. - TTBA

Trinidad and Tobago’s young boxers punched to three gold and a bronze medal at the Caribbean Champions of Champions Boxing Tournament card in St Lucia over the weekend.

Neraj Mahadeosingh, Chris Persad and Matthew Newallo fought to gold while Joshua Lewis battled to bronze; all against St Lucian opposition.

In the junior 15-16 category, Mahadeosingh (54-57kg) won the top prize with a win over Lance Davy.

Persad defeated St Denzel Stephen in the 63-66kg weight category while Newallo came up trumps against Justice Joseph in the 66-71kg division.

Lewis, however, was on the losing end of his 75-80kg bout as he went down to John Deedea.

The TT team was coached/managed by Vicki Boodram and Duane Mitchell.

Before the tournament, TT Boxing Association president Cecil Forde said competitions like these are beneficial to help elevate the junior and youth boxers in the region and it also augurs well for the athletes to gain much-needed experience against varying fighting styles.