Tobago records fourth murder, Signal Hill man shot dead

TOBAGO has recorded its fourth murder.

The victim has been identified as Donneil Thomas, of Mentor Drive, Signal Hill. He was a father of one.

Police said Thomas was shot multiple times by a gunman at his home. His assailant then escaped.

Homicide Bureau officers are investigating.

Tobago's first murder was recorded on February 9 when Plymouth resident Nigel Sandy was shot near his home and died at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Alex “Papa” Cooper, 22, originally from Moruga, was the island's second murder victim; he was gunned down at Logwood Park, Scarborough on April 9.

Lynch Bovell, 49, of Sesame Street, Bethel, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on April 12, after being shot on April 8.

