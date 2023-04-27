Tobago police give murder suspect 48 hrs to surrender

Donniel Thomas -

The killer of Donniel Thomas has been warned by Tobago’s top cop, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tobago Collis Hazel that he should give up himself within the next 48 hours or else “life would not be easy on paradise island for you thereafter.”

On Thursday, 40-year-old Thomas was murdered bringing the island’s murder toll to four for 2023 thus far.

Thomas was a labourer at the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Rural Development, of Mentor Drive, Luke Road, in Signal Hill. Police said he was shot multiple times by a gunman at his home. His assailant then made good his escape.

Thomas was the father of one.

Hazel told Newsday the call was received around 3.45am, when neighbours reported hearing loud explosions in the area and on arrival, they observed Thomas’ lifeless body.

Homicide Bureau officers are investigating.

Hazel said the incident deeply concerned him.

“The whole idea of illegal guns into the hands of persons that are not trained is one that is of concern to me and anybody fighting crime, because we know the danger of a firearm. Moreso, the life of an individual is of critical concern to me, in terms of our mandate to make every place in Trinidad and Tobago safe.”

He extended his deepest condolences to the family but went further to indicate that his officers were focusing their attention towards bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We have given that assurance that we in Tobago – our records would show that, from the trajectory, we have been solving murders committed on the island. And this one by all means would be one in which we feel comforted that we would be able to bring a dent on.”

He said the public’s support is necessary.

“We are asking persons to come forward, who have knowledge of this incident that can assist. They are free to communicate with me directly or the members of the Homicide Bureau here in Tobago.”

He added: “I want to say to Tobago to continue to be calm, however, to be resilient and if you see something say something and be part of the crime fighting strategy aimed at alleviating all forms of violence on the island.”

To the perpetrator, he said: “Within 48 hours, we are asking you to ensure that you surrender because life would not be easy on paradise island for you thereafter. It would be very difficult.”

Electoral representative for the area Nigel Taitt said he visited the family when he heard of the incident.

“I am saddened about this murd​​er. I do not condone these types of acts and after spending 30 years as a law-enfo​​rc​​ement offic​​er, I will encourage those who have information about this crime to liaise with police and give all credible information that they need to bring the person who pull the trigg​​er and take a life of a husband, father leaving others to grieve”

Tobago's first murder was recorded on February 9 when Plymouth resident Nigel Sandy was shot near his home and died at the Scarborough General Hospital. Alex “Papa” Cooper, 22, originally from Moruga, was the island's second murder victim; he was gunned down at Logwood Park, Scarborough on April 9. Lynch Bovell, 49, of Sesame Street, Bethel, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on April 12, after being shot on April 8.

And with a prevalence of illegal gun-related incidents, THA Secretary of Community Development Terrance Baynes, when contacted, said he was deeply concerned about the growing incidence of gun violence in Tobago.

“Disheartened and deeply​​ concerned. Worried cause this seems to be an unwelcome trend in the Tobago space now. As an administration, we will continue to do all we can to support our law-enforcement personel in the execution of their duties. And from a community development standpoint, we will continue to provide opportunities for personal development for our people, with the hope th​​at such a climate will be a deterrent to violence in general.”