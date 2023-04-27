Tobago fisherfolk want to be in on talks on flying fish

Fishermen cast their net in Castara, Tobago. - File photo/David Reid

The All-Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) is calling on the powers that be to safeguard food security on the island. They claimed that Barbados fishermen have been stifling Tobago’s fishing industry and creating hardship, putting the fishermen at a disadvantage.

Speaking with reporters at the Courland Fishing Depot, ATFA’s president Curtis Douglas said there is a lack of flying fish on the island, which he described as “very troubling.”

“I would have made the public aware because I was made aware by the processor and by the fishermen about what is taking place at the landing sites that usually normally record a large number of flying fish on this island."

He said with the co-operation of two entities – the Council of the elders and Civil Net, ATFA wrote to the Prime Minister on April 12 but had yet to receive a reply. He said through social media, he read that at the recent crime symposium in Trinidad, the PM did mention the TT and Barbados fisheries would meet. He said this would be a great "first step, but ATFA wanted to know when the meeting would take place and we are asking the Prime Minister quite respectfully is that the All Tobago Fisherfolk has a seat at the table to explain and also to come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve this problem.”

The flying-fish industry in Tobago, he said is a multi-billion-dollar industry and one of the island’s major income earners but for far too long, even with the changes in government, it had been ignored.

ATFA saw the Barbados fishermen as their brother, and were not hostile but the matter needed to be dealt with now, and hence a seat at the table.

He said the letter was copied to Tobago MP's Shamfa Cudjoe and Ayanna Webster-Roy, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Secretary and Assistant Secretary in the Division of Food Security Nathisha Charles-Pantin and Nigel Taitt.

He said previously the Bajans had a misconception that ATFA was trying to stop them from fishing in Tobago waters, but he said this is not the situation, although some rules are necessary.

“Barbados does not have flying fish. If you want flying fish you have to come to Tobago. We are not here to stop them from coming but we also want to educate them that it is understandable through Caricom, and we all need to work together in order so that we all can be able to survive and prosper as Bajans and also Tobagonians.”

He added: “No longer are we prepared to sit down and let 'suits' sit down and discuss and make arrangements for us. We are saying we must have a seat at the table and have the main say for the growth and the development and the good working relationship between Barbados and Tobago before it gets worse."

He said his members are frustrated as their complaints even to the Coast Guard still do not get the attention.

Newsday contacted Secretary of the THA Division Nathisha Charles-Pantin, who referred us to Assistant Secretary Nigel Taitt. Up to press time Taitt could not be reached for comment.