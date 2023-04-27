Richards Jr, Correia fourth at Panama Golf Open

L-R: TT golfer Zico Correia, team manager Richard Lara and golfer Christopher Richards Jr at the Torneo Invitational Amateur de Panama Golf tournament in Panama over the weekend. - Richard Lara

Trinidad and Tobago placed fourth at the inaugural Panama Invitational Golf Tournament which concluded at Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama on Sunday.

Top local amateur players Christopher Richards Jr and Zico Correia closed the three-day tournament with a total of 458.

They competed against 17 other teams. Individually, Richards Jr finished eighth overall while Correia was 15th.

After a shaky day two, Richards Jr recovered and shot 74 on the final day to move up the standings.

After day one, he was tied in pole position.

Also on the final day, Correia shot a 77. Team manager Richard Lara paid tribute to the pair’s performance.

He posted to Facebook, “Thrilled to have been chosen to manage these two brilliant young golfers at the Panama Invitational Golf Tournament.

“Chris Richards Jnr and Zico Correia, I am very proud of you. Placing fourth out of 17 teams is a testament to your hard work, your love of the game and your excellent demeanour on the golf course.”