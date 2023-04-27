Ramps Logistics cleared of all charges laid in Guyana

RAMPS Logistics, the freight forwarding, brokerage and supply chain management company embroiled in a legal battle with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) since last year, has been cleared of all charges, the company said in a media release on Wednesday.

The release said the company appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the sixth Guyana Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The GRA called four witnesses to testify over a two-day hearing after which, but Bess ruled that Ramps had no case to answer.

“We sincerely thank our team members and other stakeholders who have stood by us throughout this unfortunate incident. Ramps Logistics Guyana remains committed to working closely with the GRA and all other agencies to ensure all processes are transparent and within the law."

The release said Ramps aims to continue to positively contribute towards Guyana's growth and development in its energy and non-energy sectors.

In October, the GRA laid the charges in accordance with the Guyanese Customs Act, Chapter 82.01.

The GRA’s claim was that from 2021 to 2022, the company made several “untrue declarations” to the GRA with regard to duty-free imports it handled over that period.

Ramps Logistics is a Trinidad-based company which has been operating in Guyana since 2013. In 2018, it won the contract to provide freight forwarding and supply chain management services to ExxonMobil Guyana.

In 2022, it had to apply for a local content certificate after Guyana implemented a Local Content Policy the year before.

On October 4, Ramps sought judicial review after the Local Content Secretariat denied its application. In November, Acting Chief Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, SC, ordered Local Content Secretariat Martin Pertab to issue a one-year local content certificate to Ramps on pain of fines and being held in contempt of court.