National Basketball Federation of TT slammed...players want answers

In this file photo, TT men's 3x3 players Moriba De Freitas, right, and compatriot Adrian Joseph, second from right, battle against Guatemala during the Americup tournament in Miami, Florida. - Courtesy FIBA 3x3 Americup

Trinidad and Tobago basketball stakeholders are seeking answers from the National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) about their failure to register the senior male and female teams for the 3x3 Americup 2023 as well as the looming doubt over their participation in the men`s 3x3 team at the World Cup Qualifier on May 6 in Israel as the deadline for registration is April 28.

TT's quartet of Ahkeel Boyd, Moriba De Freitas, Adrian Joseph and Nathyon Lewis battled with distinction to earn their spot in the World Cup qualifier in the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup men’s division in Miami, Florida in November 2022. However, the deadline for registration is April 28 and neither the team nor the coaching staff was selected and there haven’t been any structured training sessions.

The absence of the TT teams for the AmeriCup 2023 was confirmed in a press release sent to the national federations in the region from the FIBA 3x3 Development senior manager Robert Rieblinger on April 20, which showed the teams in the AmeriCup qualification and main draws to be held in December. The cost of registering for the AmeriCup was US$1,500 per team.

Captain of the 3x3 men`s team, Adrian Joseph said, “Playing in an international tournament is an incentive, an opportunity to showcase the hard work and investment you made in the sport. If there is no level beyond practice and development, then the sport will just be a hobby or recreation.”

He added, “As a player, you always want to compete against other countries especially if you want to pursue the sport further as a career. Playing at the highest level is important for development and growth.”

The NBFTT board which took office in January comprises Jason Hills (president), Nadine Khan Seemongal (general secretary), Naomi Grant (assistant secretary), Daron Lall (VP of organisation and development), Kieron McDougall (VP finance), Alexis Browne (VP marketing and communication), Triston Benjamin (VP training and technical support). They are yet to make any official statement concerning the matters addressed and the national stakeholders feel as though they are entitled to an explanation. VP of marketing and communication Browne said that he was not in a position to give a response. Several attempts were made again by Newsday to contact executive members of the NBFTT but were unsuccessful.

De Freitas, who also helped TT earn a spot for the World Qualifier, said, “The players have not been updated by the NBFTT on the reasons why we are being denied an opportunity to defend our position at the AmeriCup 2023. This tournament was crucial to TT as one team from that group will earn a place in the Olympics 2024 Qualifiers. Some top teams have already qualified so the qualification will go to the next team in line. This is the closest any senior male or female national team has ever gotten to the Olympics.”

The odds are heavily stacked against the team heading to Israel, but De Freitas is hoping for a miracle so that TT can be represented on the world stage. He said, “We cannot miss the World Cup Qualifiers on May 6 in Israel; we deserve to be there. However, there have been no preparation, no communication, no team selected, no information posted on the social media, no letters sent to our employers. There is no indication that a national team is about to travel within a few days. There are many concerns that show evidence that we may not be traveling so we are just looking for some answers.”

Based on the information on the FIBA 3x3 website as of Thursday, all other competing teams had names and photos of their competing players. There was no record of who would represent the TT men`s team at the qualifiers.

The basketball stakeholders who are comprised of current and past national players, parents and coaches believe the shortfall of the NBFTT`s executive can cause a rippling effect on the future of the sport.

Their statement said, “This is not just a blow to the current players, but it is also a blow to the future of basketball. It will take the sport back by at least four years in order to get back into an Olympic cycle. All that we have worked for over the last two years; all the hard work we did during Covid; all the sacrifices both players and management made; all the hope that we had in realising our dreams of our first Senior Men World Cup – following in the footsteps of the U18 TTO Youths in 2022 – have been dashed in an instant with one poor decision.”

The release continued, “The Federation has not advised the players of this situation or asked us for any support in terms of raising funds to register if lack of funding was the issue. We are aware that the Government is funding Community Leagues and other basketball inclusive initiatives and have no doubt that someone, somewhere would have been able to approach an MP or Corporate Sponsor to donate or loan the NBFTT USD $3,000 to register both teams until the Executive got its house in order.”

TT was carded to participate in possibly five tournaments in 2023 which would have contributed quality ranking points toward the Olympic Qualifier in 2024. Those tournaments are World Cup Qualifier, 2023 World Cup, Central American and Caribbean Games Games, Pan American Games and FIBA AmeriCup 2023.

Members of the concerned basketball stakeholders: Moriba DeFreitas, Adrian Joseph, Nathyon Lewis Ahkeel Boyd, Kemrick Julien, Ahkeem Boyd, Afeisha Noel, Crystal-Ann George, Nikiya Baptiste, Jameela McCarthy, Kielle Connelly, Steven Lewis, Addaya Moore, Zidane Moore, Afrika Lewis, Ezequal Moore, Chervelle Cox, Megan Rampersad, Kristin Rampersad, Ayodeji Iwaro, Wendy Iwaro (Parent), Tyrese Fields, Tanya Bowen (Parent), Jaden Roberts, Rhea Codio, Adam Salazar, Latishia Salazar (Parent), Ashton Demurrell, Brian John, Ivan Williams (National Team Coach), Richard Mungo (National Team Player and Coach).