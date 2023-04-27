3 Arima men charged with murders of two women

Candace Griffith. -

THREE men have been charged with the murders of two women who were shot while at a birthday lime in Arima.

Police said Brian St Rose, who is also known as Joshua St Rose, 28, Christian “Mano” Hernandez, 32, and his younger brother Brandon “Hazzie” Hernandez, 30, all of Temple Street, Arima, were charged with killing Candace Griffith and Alana Layne and the wounding of four others.

Griffith, 41, of Nelson Street, Arima was killed on April 17 while at a birthday lime at St Rose Street, off Temple Street, Arima. Another woman, Alana Layne was shot in the head and died four days later.

Police reported that at about 10.30 pm, six armed men surrounded the house and opened fire on the family as they celebrated. Police found 18 9mm spent shells, one with the markings “TTR,” five 7.62 shells, two projectiles and seven metal fragments.

CCTV footage on the night showed a shootout between two of the killers and someone at the party.

The three men were arrested on Sunday and each charged with eight offences – two murders, four wounding and possession of arms and ammunition.

The men were denied bail and will reappear on May 29.