You can't do better than your best

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Speaking at the opening of the three-day Caricom Impacs meeting at the Hilton Trinidad on Monday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said despite Government’s best efforts to curb human trafficking, the country still remains on the US's Tier 2 watchlist.

He added that despite this, Government will continue to keep plugging away until it can significantly reduce the problem.

This response reminds me of the hopeless fly buzzing feverishly by a closed window until its death.

If the minister is being truthful that this Government has done its best yet still cannot manage to satisfy the US in order to have Trinidad and Tobago removed from the Tier 2 watchlist, then he has essentially admitted to Government’s incompetence and inability to deliver results. You cannot do better than your best.

If you've given it your all, then do the country a favour, ask your political leader to call fresh elections and allow someone else to lead the country.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar was able to move TT away from the Tier 2 watchlist, which means, not only did your best efforts fail to help us move up in ratings, but your very best actually eroded all the progress made by the previous administration.

Please, Mr PM, give up. You have demonstrated beyond the shadow of a doubt that despite your best efforts, you simply cannot deliver positive results. Call fresh elections, allow citizens the opportunity to vote in someone who has a proven track record of progress.

You've given it your all. Your "best" has been to preside over record-breaking murder rates. Your "best" has been to preside over an increase in home invasions. Your "best" has been to preside over high human-trafficking rates.

Please, we beg of you, throw in the towel. You cannot do better than your best.

MARSHA WALKER

Diego Martin