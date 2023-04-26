Ways to improve Trinidad and Tobago premier league

Malik Mieres of Caledonia FC, right, and Kendell Hitlal of Defence Force FC, challenge for the ball during their TT Premier Football League match at the Police Training Ground, St James on Sunday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: The TT Football Premier League is a phenomenal and exciting tournament.

Fixtures get postponed all the time; it’s a non-issue. The teams are exciting, electric and the football is fluid.

After John-Paul Rochford’s worldie at Police Barracks, he surely must start against Guadeloupe in June, God willing. If Levi Garcia isn’t fit by then, Brent Sam isn’t a bad shout for backup.

We are too rich a nation to not have a world-class professional football league.

So far so good, but there’s plenty of room for improvement. Invest in strong portable pavilions – don’t have patrons sitting on plastic chairs and coolers.

Same for the players and the coaching staff. Renovate toilets and facilities on the grounds. Not having a toilet anywhere is a red flag for any customer.

Have fully functioning floodlights, not one light working and the rest flickering.

Maintain the grounds, how about artificial grass, and grow lights? Yes, we are in dry season, but get the ground staff to water the grass – it looks like we are playing football in the desert. Same for maintenance between the goalposts.

Have referees use electronic substitution boards and instal electronic scoreboards at all our stadiums. Have afterparties, together with the existing promotions and half-time shows, and as at the NFL, fans will come. As in the CPL model, take advantage of the party culture.

Let’s try and get our own ball – a Soca Warriors-style ball, for identity and patriotism. It will sell. A bit far-fetched: perhaps we could partner with the NLCB for controlled, legal betting on match days.

Get at least three teams from Tobago– I stand to be corrected, if they aren’t in the second tier already. Encourage inter-island travel and rivalries.

Football is life, but it is also a business, and for it to continue and grow, it must be profitable and self-sustaining.

Fans and patrons are where the focus should be for that support financially and in the stands. Selling out a ground’s capacity once per match day is an excellent start.

TT is a sleeping giant in football. We’ve been living in the "potential" bracket too long now – no more excuses.

The TTFPL social media exposure and marketing strategies aren’t bad at all.

To the TTFA and the NC, keep up the good work.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas