Watermelon vendor shot dead in Caroni

File photo

A SHOOTING in Caroni on Wednesday afternoon led to the death of one man and another being wounded and hospitalised.

Police said Dillon Joseph was selling watermelons under a tent off the Caroni Savannah Road, when two gunmen got out of a black Nissan Tiida car and shot him several times. Another vendor was also shot. Joseph died at the scene.

Vendors later took the other wounded man to hospital where he was treated and warded. Up to press time, his condition was not known.

Police cordoned off the crime scene while the district medical officer later ordered Joseph's body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

This is a developing story and Newsday will provide an update when further information comes to hand.